Full list of Vande Bharat Express trains launched so far

New Delhi: Indian Vande Bharat Express Train was first launched on January 17, 2019. The semi-high speed train has a host of amenities and features like free WiFi connectivity, 32-inch entertainment screens, super comfortable seats, hygienic meals etc. As of now, the total number of Vande Bharat Express has reached 23.

Vande Bharat Express Trains List:

22435/22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 06:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 02:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,287, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,661.

22439/22440 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 06:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 02:00 pm. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,154, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,375.

20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 06:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 pm covering the distance of 522 km. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 974, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,018.

22447/22448 New Delhi – Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Friday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11:05 am. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 832, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,708.

20607/20608 Chennai Central- Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm covering the distance of 401 km. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 922, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,884.

20825/ 20826 Nagpur – Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: This train serves between Maharastra’s Nagpur and Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur. The train runs on six days except Saturday. The train departs from Nagpur railway station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm.

22301/22302 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 01:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in seven hours and thirty minutes. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,044, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,142.

20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 03:00 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:30 pm. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,207, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,485.

22223/22224 Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 04:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm covering a 6 hours and 35-minute long journey. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 859, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,766.

22225/22226 Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train covers its destination in five hours and 20 minutes. The train departs at 06:20 am from Mumbai and reaches Shirdi at 11:40 am. The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 694, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,436.

20171/20172 Rani Kamalapati Bhopal – Hazrat Nizamuddin New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: This train covers the distance of 700 km in seven hours and 45 minutes. It operates on six days except Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 05:55 am and reaches Delhi at 01:45 pm. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,207, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,485.

20702/20701 Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Trains: The train covers a distance of 660 km between the two cities in 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train leaves at 06:00 am from Secunderabad and reaches Tirupati at 02:30 pm. It operates on six days except Tuesday. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,168, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,399.

20643/20644 Chennai – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: It operates on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Coimbatore at 06:00 am and reach Chennai Central at 12:10 pm. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 921, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,880.

20977/20978 Delhi Cantt.- Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Delhi Cantt at 06:40 pm and reaches Ajmer at 11:45 pm covering a distance of 454 km in 5 hours and 15 minutes. It is also the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 813, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,674.

20634/20633 Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express Trains: The train operates on 6 days except Thursday. It departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 05:20 am and reaches Kasaragod at 1:25 pm. Meanwhile, the train leaves Kasaragod at 02.30 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 pm. It covers the 586 km long journey in 8 hours and 5 minutes while halting at 14 railway stations. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs. 1,068, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 2,194.

22895/22896 Howrah – Puri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express: It operates six days a week (except Thursday). It departs from Puri at 01:50 pm and reaches Howrah at 08:30 pm, covering a distance of 502 km in six hours and forty minutes. The base fare for an AC chair seat is Rs.964, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs.1,985.

22457/22458 Delhi (Anand Vihar) -Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: The train covers distance of 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes. It operates six days a week, except Wednesday. It departs from Dehradun at 07:00 am and reaches Delhi’s Anand Vihar terminal at 11:45 am. The fare for an AC chair seat from Delhi to Dehradun will be Rs. 1,065, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,890.

22227/22228 New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Vande Bharat Express: It operates six days a week, except Tuesday. It departs from Guwahati at 04:30 pm and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 pm. The base fare for an AC chair seat from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will be Rs. 788, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs. 1,613.

20661/20662 KSR Bengaluru City – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: The train originates from KSR Bengaluru at 5.45 AM and reaches Dharwad at about 12 PM. In the return direction it leaves from Dharwad at 12.22 PM and reaches KSR Bengaluru at about 7.20 PM.

22350 / 22349 Ranchi – Patna – Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: The train departs from Patna and reaches Ranchi station the same day, with stoppages at Gaya, Kodarma, Hazaribag, Barkakana and Mesra Railway stations. The train runs six days a week except Tuesdays. It departs from Patna Junction at 7.00am and reaches Ranchi Junction by 1.00pm.

20911/20912 Indore Jn – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express: The train runs six days a week except Sundays. It departs from Indore Junction at 6.30am and reaches Bhopal Junction by 9.25am. The return journey begins from Bhopal Junction at 7.25pm and arrives at Indore Junction by 10.30pm. Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs950 to Rs1,525.

20174/20173 Jabalpur – Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat Express: The train runs six days a week except Tuesdays. It departs from Rani Kamalapati at 7.00 pm and reaches Jabalpur Junction by 11.35pm, taking about 4 hours 35 minutes. The return journey begins from Jabalpur Junction at 6.00am and reaches Rani Kamalapati by 10.35am. Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs. 1,055 to Rs1,880.

22229 / 22230 CSMT – Madgaon – CSMT Vande Bharat Express: The train will operate six days a week excpet Friday.