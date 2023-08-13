India wins fourth Asian Champions Trophy, beating Malaysia 4-3

India overcame a two-goal deficit to snatch a 4-3 victory against a determined Malaysia in an exhilarating final, securing their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.

Jugraj Singh (9th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (45th), Gurjant Singh (45th), and Akashdeep Singh (56th) scored for India. Malaysia’s Abu Kamal Azrai (14th), Razie Rahim (18th), and Muhamad Aminudin (28th) also found the net.

This marks India’s fourth championship, establishing them as the most successful team in the competition. Earlier, India had defeated Malaysia 5-0 in the round-robin league stage.

In the first half, Malaysia displayed aggression, making it challenging for the Indian team to contain them. India’s first penalty conversion in the ninth minute by Jugraj was followed by goals from both sides. Rahim converted a penalty corner for Malaysia in the 18th minute. Aminudin’s penalty corner goal in the 28th minute handed Malaysia a 3-1 lead at halftime.

In a pivotal span of a minute, India turned the tide with two goals, bringing the score to 3-3. Harmanpreet and Gurjant’s quick strikes leveled the field. Akashdeep’s slap stick goal from a pass by Mandeep Singh secured India’s victory.

As the game intensified, India pressed forward and earned several penalty corners. Despite their efforts, Harmanpreet’s flick was saved, and another penalty corner attempt went wide. India continued to pressure Malaysia in the final minutes, forcing the Malaysian goalkeeper into action twice.