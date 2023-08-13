‘Jailer’ Exceeds Expectations, Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark in Just 48 Hours

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film ‘Jailer’ has taken the box office by storm, defying initial forecasts with an astonishing collection of over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The movie’s tremendous success has ignited discussions about its potential to surpass even greater milestones, possibly exceeding Rs 500 crore in its lifetime earnings.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, while speaking to IANS, explained, “The Rs 100 crore opening was not a full-out surprise as ‘Jailer’ was expected to explode in the five Southern states, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Telugu-speaking states. Karnataka has also given a good contribution, but it is primarily the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu states.”

Anticipating the weekend figures, Ramesh Bala noted, “I expect that by the end of Sunday night, the number will reach Rs 275 crore by Monday.” He continued to discuss the movie’s momentum, foreseeing a slowdown on Wednesday, followed by renewed vigor on Thursday and Friday.

Reflecting on the reasons behind ‘Jailer’s’ success, Bala remarked, “Jailer has a massive market in the South, and even a huge international market in countries such as the USA, Canada, Europe, UK, UAE, the Gulf states, Malaysia, Indonesia. Some of the other big markets include places like Hong Kong, China, and some other Southeastern countries.”

Addressing the film’s lifetime collection, he estimated, “As of now, based on the numbers, I am expecting it to be around Rs. 500 crores, it could go even further, but how much I cannot say for sure.”

When questioned about the possibility of ‘Jailer’ joining the Rs 1000 crore club like movies ‘Pathaan’ or ‘RRR’, Bala expressed skepticism due to their broader international appeal. However, he didn’t rule out the potential entirely.

Acknowledging the film’s reach in Northern markets, he acknowledged, “‘Jailer’ does have a good market in select Hindi states, and its Hindi dub could do very well in these markets, not nearly as well as Southern markets, but yeah, those numbers will have a noticeable impact.”

As the interview concluded, Bala weighed in on whether ‘Gadar 2’ could outperform ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ and become the year’s biggest Tamil grosser. He opined, “By my estimates, I’d say yes. ‘PS 2’ did very well, not as high as was expected but still did very well.” Considering Rajinikanth’s influence, he believed ‘Jailer’ had the potential to become the year’s top Tamil film, acknowledging market fluctuations but emphasizing the evident potential.