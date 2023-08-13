Kejriwal might provide free bus rides to Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura for pilgrims

The administration, which is run by the Aam Aadmi Party, is preparing to enable free pilgrimages by buses to a number of holy locations, including Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, and Vrindavan. According to the chief minister, the Delhi government is considering providing free bus rides to other sacred locations for anyone who lack the resources to make the trip on their own.

At the Tyagaraj Stadium on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with followers who were about to head off on a pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish. Atishi, the minister of revenue, was also present.

‘I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send them to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya,’ he said.

The administration is now looking into the possibilities of setting up free AC bus journeys to places like Ayodhya and Haridwar to fulfil the increased demand, the chief minister declared. 72 trains under the Tirth Yatra Yojana have already facilitated travel for 71,000 people.

Kejriwal shared his government’s accomplishment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kejriwal claimed that despite the pilgrimage plan being implemented in Delhi three years ago, many people are still unable to go on pilgrimages.

‘So far, 72 trains have left under the chief minister’s pilgrimage scheme and 71 thousand people have travelled under this scheme. I want elders above 60 years of age should be made to go on pilgrimage as soon as possible. But there is a shortage of trains. We ask for trains from the central government, we get as many trains as possible,’ he said.

He added that the previous year, he had travelled to Dwarkadhish for a pilgrimage, staying there for three days before returning the following day.

A person (attendant) can travel with and help elderly devotees according to a Delhi government programme.