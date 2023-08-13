Lightning strike injures 16 students in Odisha

A lightning strike at Kudanagari Adarsha Vidyalaya, a state-run school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, left sixteen students injured on Saturday, according to the local police. The incident occurred when lightning struck the 11 kv power line near the school’s premises in Garadpur block. The impact of the strike was severe enough that even students inside a room of the school’s hostel felt shocks. Of the injured students, two were boys and fourteen were girls, all belonging to classes 6 and 7.

Following the incident, the injured students were promptly taken to the community health centre for medical attention. Doctor Prasant Kumar Jena, who treated the students, reported that all of them are currently in stable condition and out of danger.

This occurrence underscores the unpredictable nature of lightning strikes and the potential danger they pose, even within protected buildings. Authorities often stress the importance of seeking shelter indoors during thunderstorms to minimize the risk of lightning-related incidents. It is fortunate that the injured students are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.