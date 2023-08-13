London authorities warn businesses about ‘youths’ who may carry out social media-fuelled ‘mass looting’

Authorities in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, have issued a warning to businesses, urging them to prepare for potential disturbances by groups of young individuals influenced by a TikTok-inspired raid targeting a shopping center. This alert was delivered to stores in the Broadway Shopping Centre, located in the south-east London borough of Bexleyheath, a day before the anticipated event on Saturday (August 12).

The letter sent to stores mentioned the social media-driven threat, stating that there might be gangs of youths planning to steal merchandise from specific towns, with Bexleyheath being listed as a potential target. The shopping center is taking proactive measures by increasing the number of guards at main entrances and declaring a readiness to shut down entrances if any trouble arises outside.

The letter emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that even though there is a possibility that nothing will occur, the police are treating the matter seriously and preparing for all possibilities. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson also confirmed an elevated police presence in the area during the weekend, in response to concerns of potential anti-social behavior. Those engaging in criminal activity will face consequences.

A Section 35 dispersal order, effective until Sunday (August 13) at 4:00 pm (local time), has been imposed on the Broadway Shopping Centre. This order grants the police the authority to prevent individuals from entering the designated area. Dispersal orders enable the police to disband groups of two or more people if their behavior is causing disturbance, harassment, or distress to others.

These precautionary measures were enacted following a recent incident where police clashed with a large group of young individuals on Oxford Street, London’s busiest shopping street. The conflict emerged due to social media posts, including TikTok, urging people to raid a sporting goods store at a specific time. The incident resulted in store closures, customer lockdowns, and several arrests.