Niger’s detained president seen by his doctor amid ascending concerns for his health condition

On Saturday, the detained president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, received a visit from his doctor, a development that comes amid increasing concerns about his health condition. Bazoum, who is 63 years old, was ousted from power on July 26 by his presidential guard, and he has been held, along with his family, at his official residence in the capital city, Niamey.

The international community, including the European Union, the African Union, and the United Nations, has expressed growing worries about Bazoum’s situation, especially after reports surfaced on Friday describing deteriorating detention conditions. A member of Bazoum’s entourage confirmed that his doctor had visited him and provided food for him, his wife, and their son. Despite the circumstances, the source mentioned that Bazoum is holding up relatively well.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) had previously reported that Bazoum described the treatment of himself, his wife, and their son as “inhuman and cruel.” He lamented the refusal to allow his family members and friends to visit and provide essential supplies. Additionally, he mentioned that his son, who has a severe heart condition, has been denied the necessary medical treatment.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, expressed concern on Friday that the reported conditions of Bazoum’s detention could violate international human rights standards by being inhuman and degrading treatment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced his dismay over the military’s refusal to release Bazoum’s family, considering it a gesture of goodwill. This concern coincides with reports from CNN, which revealed that Bazoum was being kept isolated and was forced to eat dry rice and pasta by those who orchestrated his removal from power.

As Western African leaders contemplate potential military intervention, reports have emerged suggesting that the leaders of the Niger coup have threatened to kill Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries decide to restore his rule. This threat comes in response to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reiterating its earlier warning and activating its standby force. During a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, the Niger military leaders allegedly conveyed their intention to harm Bazoum if ECOWAS intervenes militarily.