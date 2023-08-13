One civilian killed and six others wounded in Donetsk after an intense Ukrainian shelling

A civilian lost their life, and six others, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in Donetsk due to intense Ukrainian shelling and the alleged use of cluster munitions, according to the Russian-installed official in the eastern Ukrainian region on Saturday (August 12). This incident follows significant opposition to the United States sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the region, shared on Telegram that the casualty occurred in a district of Donetsk, a city referred to as the Donetsk People’s Republic by Moscow since the annexation claim. He added that six people were wounded in Makiivka, east of Donetsk. Pushilin stated that a total of 127 rounds of ammunition were fired by the enemy at peaceful cities and regions in the republic, and he claimed that cluster munitions were among the artillery used.

Both sides have been reported to use cluster munitions since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Washington sent cluster munitions to Kyiv, leading to protests and criticism. Ukraine subsequently pledged to use them only against concentrations of enemy soldiers during its counteroffensive.

In its daily update, the Ukrainian military reported progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday. Ukraine also mentioned that there were children among those killed or wounded after Russia launched rockets and airstrikes, along with firing rocket salvo systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned what it called Ukraine’s “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge, warning of a response to such actions. Russia claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian missiles over the bridge connecting Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, without causing damage to the bridge.

Russia further alleged that its officials shot down 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones near the Crimean peninsula, where attacks by Kyiv have escalated. Air defense systems were reportedly used to down 14 drones, with six more neutralized using electronic warfare, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Separately, Ukrainian officials reported that an elderly woman and a police officer were killed in the Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling. A residential building was also damaged in Kharkiv, while one police officer lost their life, and 12 people, including four police officers, were injured in an attack on Orikhiv town in the Zaporizhzhia region.