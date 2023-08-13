Police follow Delhi man through his travel vlogs one month after he robs house

The thief was arrested in Agra a month after robbing a home in New Delhi after police tracked his whereabouts using his vacation vlogs, authorities said on Sunday.

On July 11, Sanjeev, 29, a resident of Bindapur, allegedly looted a home in Uttam Nagar.

According to a senior police officer, the home’s owner claimed in his complaint that gold and silver items had been taken from the residence.

Sanjeev was observed leaving the complainant’s home after police examined the CCTV footage from the neighbouring locations during the inquiry. His last known location was in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and the officer claimed that in order to avoid being discovered, he frequently turned off his mobile phone for hours at a time.

It was found that Sanjeev visited a gold lending business in Jeewan Park right after committing the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that when a police team went to the store, it was found that the accused had retained two gold rings and received cash in the amount of Rs 20,000 as a loan.

Sanjeev persisted in posting travel-related videos to his Instagram account throughout this time.

Once he arrived in Kerela, he uploaded another vlog to his account. The accused later said in his video that he was travelling to Dubai for work in an effort to divert the team, according to the DCP.

Later, Sanjeev posted another video blog in which he stated visiting Agra, Uttar Pradesh. After reviewing the video, it was discovered that he travelled to Eidgah Road in Agra by e-rickshaw. He was taken into custody after police arrived in Agra and searched every hotel on Eidgah Road, according to Vardhan.

A total of Rs 16,000 was recovered from his possession. In this instance, a raid was conducted at Saharanpur and Abdul Malik, 65, was arrested from his residence. Sanjeev sold the stolen jewellery to Malik. The jewellery was recovered from his possession, police added.