President Murmu approves 7 new laws, Delhi services bill included

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to seven new laws, including one concerning services in Delhi, that were passed by Parliament this week. These laws have come into effect as they received the President’s assent. The government also issued an official gazette notification to this effect. The newly operational legislations encompass various areas, such as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023; the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023; the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023; the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023; the National Dental Commission Act, 2023; and the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.

This follows a similar pattern from the previous week, during which seven more new laws became effective after receiving the President’s assent post their passage by Parliament. These laws covered aspects such as the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023; the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023; and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.