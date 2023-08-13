Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath’s Twitter accounts face FIR for posts about MP govt

Indore police have filed an FIR against individuals managing the ‘X’ accounts of senior Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, and Arun Yadav. The case pertains to a post accusing the Madhya Pradesh BJP government of corruption. The police commissioner announced that a fake letter attributed to Gyanendra Awasthi circulated on social media, alleging contractors were asked to pay 50% commission in the state. An FIR has been lodged against Awasthi and the handlers of the ‘X’ accounts of Vadra, Nath, and Arun Yadav at the Sanyogitaganj police station. The complaint by Nimesh Pathak, local BJP’s legal cell convener, triggered the action, and investigations are ongoing.

The police charged the Congress leaders under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery to harm reputation). Pathak accused them of spreading misleading social media posts to tarnish the state government’s image and the BJP’s reputation by alleging corruption. The authenticity of the ‘X’ accounts is under verification. Vadra, Nath, and Yadav had shared similar posts claiming contractors paid 50% commission.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra challenged Vadra to provide evidence for her claims. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan labeled the allegations as lies. Gwalior police also registered a case linked to Priyanka Gandhi’s post.