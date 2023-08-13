Report: Even treated wastewater has harmful effect for natural water bodies and organisms that live in it

We are all familiar with the issue of water pollution and the limited amount of drinkable water on Earth. We also know that wastewater from factories negatively impacts rivers, lakes, and seas. However, we often find comfort in the term “treated wastewater,” assuming it makes the situation environmentally safe and morally acceptable.

Recent research from Goethe University Frankfurt challenges this assumption, revealing that even treated wastewater has detrimental effects on natural water bodies and the organisms that inhabit them. According to a report by Science Daily, the university’s study uncovered an impact on the “species composition of invertebrates.”

So, does this mean wastewater treatment plants are ineffective?

Not entirely. It’s true that these plants mitigate some pollutants and reduce their impact on surface water. However, their ability to completely remove micropollutants from wastewater is limited, with these micropollutants often including active ingredients from pharmaceutical compounds, personal care products, pesticides, and synthetic substances. This places an additional burden on river systems.

While previous studies mainly focused on individual wastewater treatment plants, this particular study examined the effects of wastewater from 170 such plants in the German city of Hesse on the species composition of invertebrates.

The researchers made an interesting observation: some species, like stonefly and caddisfly larvae, were significantly affected by treated effluents, with some populations disappearing entirely in certain locations. On the other hand, organisms like worms and crustaceans seemed to benefit from the addition of treated water.

In essence, the mixing of treated wastewater has the potential to alter the species composition in natural water bodies. Nonetheless, this discovery does not absolve us of the responsibility to take steps to prevent water pollution.