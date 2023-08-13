Saudi Arabia selects a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia made a significant diplomatic move by selecting a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories, who will also serve as a consul general in Jerusalem. This decision has sparked speculations about the possibility of the Kingdom establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Nayef al-Sudairi, the current ambassador to Amman, has been chosen as the first non-resident Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Palestinian Territories, as confirmed by a Saudi foreign ministry official and announced through a social media post from the embassy in Jordan. In a video statement broadcast by the Saudi state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel, al-Sudairi described this appointment as a crucial step in supporting the Palestinian cause. He emphasized that this selection reflects the desire of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to enhance relations with the State of Palestine and elevate it formally in various aspects.

Saudi Arabia, which has traditionally championed the Palestinian cause, had refrained from establishing official ties with Israel. However, the United States, which has strong relations with Israel, has been working to promote a historic Middle East deal that includes the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations. The recent appointment underscores Saudi Arabia’s approach to the Palestinian Territories and indicates a change in its previous handling of the issue.

Previously, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Jordan managed matters related to the Palestinian Territories. The Kingdom does not officially recognize Israel and did not join the Washington-brokered Abraham Accords, which resulted in Israel establishing diplomatic ties with two neighboring countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Palestinian authorities have welcomed the appointment of the first non-resident Saudi Arabian ambassador. President Mahmoud Abbas’s diplomatic adviser, Majdi al-Khalidi, received a copy of al-Sudairi’s credentials at a ceremony in Jordan. Al-Khalidi praised the move, highlighting its significance in further strengthening the brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples.

This development indicates a potential shift in Saudi Arabia’s position on the Palestinian issue, which has implications for the broader Middle East landscape. While concerns about the normalisation of ties with Israel persist among Palestinians and other Arab nations, Saudi Arabia’s engagement with the Palestinian Authority suggests a desire to balance regional dynamics and address longstanding regional challenges.