Peruvian law enforcement authorities suspect that the individuals reported as ‘seven-foot-tall aliens’ terrorizing villagers in Peru are likely members of illegal gold-mining crime syndicates.

These supposed beings were described as floating and armored threats, reportedly unaffected by bullets, as stated by local leaders. They were likened to ‘green goblins’ by the locals and associated with Peruvian superstitions about ‘los Pelacaras’ (the Face Peelers).

However, law enforcement officials now present a new theory, suggesting that these entities are probably connected to gold mafias affiliated with drug cartels such as Brazil’s ‘O Primeiro Comando da Capital,’ Colombia’s ‘Clan del Golfo,’ and FARC, which have caused turmoil in Latin America for decades.

Peru’s National Prosecutor’s Office, conducting an investigation into the ‘alien attacks,’ holds these gold ‘mafias’ responsible, as they were partly expelled from Colombia and Brazil by their respective militaries.

Prosecutors claim that these jetpack-equipped gold cartels are spreading ‘alien’ terror to instill fear, aiming to keep local people confined in their homes and away from the illegal gold mining operations conducted by these cartels.

According to prosecutors, jetpacks were initially used by these illegal mining groups to explore gold prospects deep within the forest around the Nanay river in Peru.

In rural Alto Nanay, members of the small Ikitu community are surrounded by dense forest, where gold is reportedly deposited like silt in riverbeds along tributaries flowing into the Amazon.

A witness from the Ikitu community informed reporters that the ‘alien’ encounters began in the summer on July 11, with locals reporting attacks by a mysterious 7-foot-tall creature wearing dark-colored hoods.

Jairo Reátegui Ávila, a leader from the Ikitu community, described the situation, stating, “These gentlemen are aliens. I have shot him twice, and he does not fall but rises and disappears.” However, another key witness, a school teacher named Cristian Caleb Pacaya, claimed to have seen strange beings flying from the ground using more conventional means, including propellers and high-tech equipment.

Carlos Castro Quintanilla, the Peruvian government’s prosecutor leading the investigation, commented that these illegal mining cartels could be utilizing advanced technology like thrusters for flight, providing a more terrestrial explanation for the phenomenon.