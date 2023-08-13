Two more individuals detained in relation to JU student’s death

Two Jadavpur University students were taken into custody on Sunday for their suspected participation in the ragging of an 18-year-old undergraduate student, who tragically died after falling from a hostel balcony, as confirmed by the police. According to a senior officer, three individuals have been arrested thus far in connection with the incident. One of the apprehended individuals, a former student of the university who continued residing in the main hostel, was detained on Friday.

On Sunday morning, two more arrests were made. The senior officer of the Kolkata Police stated that a second-year Economics student and a Sociology student were taken into custody. The Economics student is from Bankura district, while the other student comes from Arambagh in Hooghly. The victim, Swapnadip Kundu, hailed from Bagula in Nadia district. He fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building at approximately 11:45 pm on Wednesday. Tragically, he passed away during hospital treatment at 3:40 am on Thursday.

The two newly arrested students were identified through questioning the previously detained ex-student. They were both residents of the same hostel and were present when the incident occurred. Authorities intend to further question them to uncover any additional individuals connected to the matter. Later in the day, the two students are scheduled to appear before a court. The deceased student’s father lodged a complaint that led to an FIR being registered, accusing certain hostel boarders of causing his son’s demise.