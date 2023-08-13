Vinayakan stuns critics with remarkable return in ‘Jailer’ performance.

In the realm of social media criticism and controversial outbursts, Vinayakan has faced his fair share of backlash. However, his recent performance in Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ marks a subtle yet impactful response to his detractors. Despite the scrutiny following his Facebook Live rant about the late Ommen Chandy, Vinayakan’s portrayal of the local Malayali Don, Varman, showcases his undeniable talent and an unexpected departure from his past roles.

Positioned alongside esteemed names on the ‘Jailer’ poster, Vinayakan’s presence pays homage to his prowess. As Varman, a character devoid of kindness, his laughs and mannerisms defy familiarity, rivalling even Rajnikanth in their on-screen exchanges. The film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, meticulously sought an “extraordinary villain” to complement the superstar. Although initial plans aimed to cast a fellow superstar, Vinayakan’s extraordinary performance secured him the role, embodying a character whose volatile mood swings and unconventional persona make him a striking presence.

Varman’s atypical villainy shatters stereotypes as he engages in unpredictable and aggressive interactions with Rajnikanth’s character, delivering his lines in a mix of Malayalam and broken Tamil. His entrances leave an indelible impact, occasionally transforming into moments of spirited dance. Vinayakan’s Varman transcends the expected norms of a Rajnikanth antagonist, avoiding swashbuckling stunts and grand monologues. Instead, he masterfully balances on the edge of over-the-top intensity, evoking both fear and fascination.

Through ‘Jailer,’ Vinayakan’s portrayal of Varman illuminates his profound versatility, reclaiming the spotlight from his off-screen controversies. Even his harshest critics cannot deny his exceptional acting abilities. Those attempting to boycott Vinayakan ultimately miss out on his remarkable talent. His ability to shine within the framework of a Rajnikanth-centric film like ‘Jailer’ underscores his undeniable caliber.