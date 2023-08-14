5 Malappuram youths arrested after failed attempt at creating viral video

Five youths from Malappuram have been apprehended after their attempt to create a viral video showcasing the bombing of a police station. The individuals—Mohammed Riyaz (25), Mohammed Favaz (22), Mohammed Jasmine (19), Salim Jishadiyan (20), and Salmanul Faris (19)—were taken into custody by the Melattur police for producing a video that portrayed the destruction of their local police station through a simulated bomb explosion.

In the video, the youths employed dialogue excerpts from movies and incorporated scenes of an explosion using visual effects taken from separate footage. The video garnered significant circulation on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The police noted that the primary intention behind their actions was to accumulate ‘likes’ on social media.

Taking charge of the situation, Melattur station inspector K R Ranjith arrested the individuals on charges including incitement of riots and tarnishing the image of the police force via social media. Subsequently, they were granted release on station bail.