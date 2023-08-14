BJP leader in Punjab accuses AAP government of placing posters on war heroes’ memorial

Sunil Jakhar, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab chapter, charged the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration with defacing war memorial stones with party stickers and insulting the honour of slain warriors. The behaviour was ‘downright shameful and despicable,’ according to Jakhar.

The building honouring war heroes was launched as part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh project of the Centre.

Accusing the state government of ‘trying to undermine the memory of fallen soldiers’ for petty political gains, the Punjab BJP chief said, ‘These stones have been put up as part of PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision to perpetuate the memory of our real-life heroes among all citizens, as part of ambitious Meri Maati Mera Desh.’

Jakhar said, ‘AAP has stooped so low that now it cannot even spare our country’s sons and daughters. Earlier too, AAP had literally forced the shutting down of the NHM (national health mission) scheme by diverting central funds in the name of failed Aam Aadmi Clinics. Acts like these show the true vile face of AAP leaders who otherwise boast of creating a Punjab of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh’s dreams and yet cannot even spare the memory stones of soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland.’

This follows the BJP’s objection on Saturday to a booze store in Jalandhar, Punjab, with the words ‘women-friendly shop’ inscribed on a board. With regard to the liquor shop board, the BJP has criticised it and targeted the state’s chief minister, Bhagwant Mann. Later, the BJP made it clear that the board was taken down ‘following media coverage.’

BJP’s media secretary stated that it was ‘extremely shameful to have a board on a shop indicating it’s female friendly, making it evident that women were being invited for alcohol in Punjab.’