IRCTC and DMRC collaborate to launch the ‘One India-One Ticket’ program

Passengers who plan to travel by train or air in the future will soon have the ability to make advance reservations for their Delhi Metro journeys. This is due to a partnership between IRCTC and DMRC, which aims to introduce the ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative. Although the exact timeline for the project’s launch remains unspecified, a senior DMRC official explained that the initiative aims to simplify travel across different modes of transportation.

The collaboration involves a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Through this unique cooperation, QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services will be integrated into the IRCTC portal, forming part of the revolutionary ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’.

Passengers booking online tickets via the IRCTC platform for trains, flights, or buses will now have the added convenience of seamlessly reserving DMRC QR code-based tickets. These DMRC tickets can be planned in accordance with the Advance Reservation Period of Indian Railways, allowing passengers to effortlessly coordinate their entire journey in a single process.

The QR code-based ticket generated by DMRC will be included on the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) of IRCTC, with a nominal platform fee of only Rs 5. This integration aims to streamline travel experiences, removing the need for long queues and saving valuable time for passengers.

Seema Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, emphasized that the ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’ showcases the commitment to simplifying ticketing processes and improving travel experiences for passengers in the Delhi region. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, noted that this collaboration aligns with their mission to offer seamless transport solutions and alleviate congestion at DMRC stations by reducing reliance on physical ticketing.

Through this significant Memorandum of Understanding, IRCTC and DMRC are set to transform travel in the Delhi region, raising the bar for convenience, efficiency, and connectivity. This collaborative effort reflects the dedication of both organizations to meeting passenger needs in an increasingly interconnected world.