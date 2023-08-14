India to Honor 10 Kerala Police Officers with President’s Medals on Independence Day

Leading up to Independence Day, the government has unveiled its list of honorees for service medals, recognizing 954 police personnel from both central and state forces. R. Mahesh, a Superintendent of Police from the Kerala Police, and Benny Varghese, an inspector in the CISF, are set to be bestowed with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile, the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service will be bestowed upon nine distinguished officials from the Kerala Police: Soni Oommen Koshy (Additional Superintendent of Police, Kollam), CR Santosh (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chalakudy), GR Ajeesh (Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram), R Jayashankar (ASI, Thiruvananthapuram), S. Sreekumar (Sub-Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram), N. Ganesh Kumar (Inspector, Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram), PK Satyan (SI, Cyber Cell, Kozhikode Rural), NS Rajagopal (SI, Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram), M. Baiju Paulus (Station House Officer, Ernakulam).

Among the 954 police medals being distributed, a significant portion, specifically 230, are earmarked for gallantry recognition. The honorees include 82 individuals who will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and an additional 642 will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

A standout awardee of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) is CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, who has earned this honor twice during his dedicated service. The roster also showcases 55 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) designated for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by 33 for the Maharashtra Police, 27 for the Central Reserve Police Force, and 24 for the Chhattisgarh Police.

These commendations are bestowed biannually, with another set of awards announced in conjunction with Republic Day festivities.