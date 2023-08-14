Mobile internet services reinstated and security increased in Nuh ahead of Independence Day

Mobile internet services were restored in Nuh on Monday, accompanied by heightened police security in anticipation of Independence Day. The district in Haryana had experienced communal clashes two weeks prior. Following the violent events on July 31, the government had halted mobile internet services until August 8. This suspension was later extended to August 13.

The clashes, which began after an attack on a procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), resulted in six fatalities, including two home guards and a cleric. The unrest spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram. Currently, markets have reopened in the affected areas, and people are returning to them.

Educational institutions were instructed to reopen ten days after the violence. Schools are now functioning normally. Independence Day preparations are underway, with police parade units getting ready for the district-level celebration in Nuh.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata mentioned that the restoration of Haryana State Transport buses had brought relief to the public, facilitating travel to other destinations. The situation has since become relatively normal.

In an adjacent district, a ‘mahapanchayat’ organized by Hindu groups decided to resume the VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28. The yatra had been disrupted due to the communal violence. The mahapanchayat also made various demands, including an NIA probe into the attack and the declaration of Nuh as a cow slaughter-free district.

Security measures have been escalated in anticipation of Independence Day. The Nuh Police are on high alert, with tight security planned for the celebration. Barricades, police check-points, and patrols are in place to monitor and ensure safety. The police have urged the public to avoid rumors and promptly report any abandoned objects that may be suspicious.

Overall, the situation in Nuh has calmed down, mobile internet services have been restored, and preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in progress.