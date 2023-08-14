Prophet’s Mosque introduces unique guidance robot designed to provide assistance to pilgrims in Mecca

Leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence, the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a novel “guidance robot” aimed at assisting pilgrims and Umrah participants within the premises of the Grand Mosque, as reported by Gulf News.

AI-powered robots have emerged as highly valuable tools for human support, seamlessly providing assistance in both professional and personal contexts. This advanced robot has been specifically designed to handle a variety of tasks related to religious rituals and offer guidance, including facilitating fatwa operations through instructional assistance.

The robot possesses the ability to offer real-time translations and can engage with remote experts who provide assistance in addressing questions and concerns.

To ensure accessibility to a diverse range of visitors, the robot offers its services in 11 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Russian, and Chinese.

Featuring a 21-inch touch screen, the robot enhances the visitor experience at the Grand Mosque by providing a range of services.

Designed with mobility in mind, the robot is tailored for movement within the Grand Mosque, incorporating four wheels and a smart parking system for efficient navigation.

The robot is also equipped with front and bottom cameras that offer high-resolution capabilities, enabling it to capture detailed surroundings.

For seamless communication, the robot boasts enhanced audio components, including clear sound speakers and a high-quality microphone. Operating on a high-speed 5 GHz Wi-Fi network, the robot facilitates swift and efficient data transmission.

AI-powered robots have achieved significant progress across various industries, revolutionizing the way tasks are performed. By integrating artificial intelligence, these robots serve as a harmonious blend of tradition and technological advancement.