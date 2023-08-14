PSG’s Agreement Paves Way for Neymar’s Move to Al-Hilal

Brazilian star Neymar is on his way to Saudi Arabia, with Pro League team Al-Hilal securing a two-year agreement with Paris St Germain, as reported by Saudi state media on Monday.

While Ligue 1 champions PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, have yet to comment, French newspaper L’Equipe has suggested that the deal could bring 31-year-old Neymar a substantial 160 million euros ($175 million).

Sources close to the matter revealed to Reuters that Neymar underwent a medical evaluation in Paris on Monday and is expected to be introduced to fans at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium on Wednesday upon his arrival in the Saudi capital.

Managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal is set to face Al Fayha on Saturday, with Neymar anticipated to don the No. 10 jersey.

Previously transferring from Spanish club Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), Neymar missed PSG’s league opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection. Although contracted to stay in Paris until 2025, the Brazilian forward, with 118 goals in 173 appearances, has seen a change in his status within coach Luis Enrique’s team.

Notably, Neymar had aimed for a return to Barcelona on loan, but the financial constraints of the Spanish side rendered the move unfeasible.

While Al-Hilal had pursued PSG’s French international Kylian Mbappe, the latter was reinstated into the Parisian club’s first team on Sunday. Additionally, the Saudi side had shown interest in Lionel Messi, who ultimately chose to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

Al-Hilal, a dominant force in both Saudi Arabia and Asia, boasts an impressive tally of 66 trophies. Holding records for league and Asian Champions League titles, they have secured 18 and four titles respectively.

With a focus on strengthening the squad, the Riyadh-based club aligns with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s sports club investment and privatization initiative. This project involves league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League season commenced on Friday, following an investment of nearly half a billion dollars to attract prominent players and coaches from European football powerhouses. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last season, becoming the world’s highest-paid athlete. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad secured Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, and Al-Ahli welcomed Champions League victors Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Roberto Firmino.