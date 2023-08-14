SC finds B Ed graduates unprepared to teach primary classes (1-5)

The Rajasthan High Court’s decision, upheld by the Supreme Court, asserts that Bachelor of Education (B Ed) graduates lack the essential training for teaching in primary classes (Classes 1 to 5). The ruling emphasizes the need for qualified educators to ensure the quality of primary-level education, aligning with both the Right to Education and Fundamental Rights.

A Bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in their order, affirmed the importance of eligibility criteria in accordance with legal provisions. This verdict stemmed from a challenge to the exclusion of B Ed graduates from the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET), sparked by a 2018 notification by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) allowing B Ed graduates to teach classes 1 to 5.

However, the Rajasthan High Court deemed the NCTE notification invalid, asserting that B Ed graduates lack the competence required for teaching in primary sections. The subsequent appeal led to the Supreme Court’s confirmation of this ruling, highlighting the necessity of adequately trained educators for a robust primary education system.