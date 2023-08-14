Security for Independence Day at Red Fort includes 10,000 police, facial recognition cameras

At this Mughal-era Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country on August 15, security preparations include anti-drone equipment, over 10,000 police officers on duty, and 1,000 facial recognition cameras.

As the nation’s capital prepares to commemorate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, substantial preparations have been made for a sizable crowd that is anticipated at the event, which is unrestricted by Covid-19 after a two-year hiatus. According to the police, a rigorous monitoring is being maintained in light of the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh and surrounding districts.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, “Independence Day will be celebrated this year with full excitement and without any limits due to COVID-19. As a result, a strong and sufficient police deployment will be made. In order to offer security, we will also work together and exchange current information with other agencies.

Systems of technology will also be used by the Delhi Police for security. We are practising and staying alert, added Pathak. For the national holiday celebrations, the Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in downtown Delhi will be decorated with flowers and G20 signage. On the fort’s rampart, where the prime minister delivers his address to the country, there won’t be any elaborate decorations, though.

Around 1,800 distinguished guests, including PM-KISAN programme participants, have been invited by the government to attend this Independence Day ceremony. ‘This year, the Independence Day festivities will be attended by more than 20,000 officials and citizens. For the national festival, Gyan Path is being embellished with flowers and G20 signage,’ according to a police officer.

The Mughal-era fort and other key areas have over 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems installed to provide impenetrable protection and track the activities of VVIPs, according to the police.

The Red Fort has anti-drone devices in place as is normal. Air defence guns have been installed, along with all other anti-terrorist precautions. For the prime minister’s and other VVIP guests’ protection, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and sharpshooters will be posted in key areas.

According to a senior police officer, police have increased patrolling and stationed extra pickets at crucial facilities based on intelligence inputs obtained from central agencies. Forces are still on high alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Border crossings are being thoroughly checked, and police have threatened harsh punishment for anyone attempting to disturb the law and order situation in the nation’s capital.