‘Bharat Mata’ represents all Indian’s message: Rahul Gandhi

On Independence Day, Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, expressed that “Bharat Mata” represents the collective voice of every Indian, regardless of their strength. Reflecting on his 145-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he shared how the people he encountered along the way deeply touched him. He described his realization that Bharat Mata wasn’t just a physical land or a set of ideas, but the amalgamation of every Indian’s emotions, strengths, and vulnerabilities. Gandhi believed that to truly hear India’s voice, one had to silence their own desires and ambitions and approach with humility. He recounted how the journey, despite its challenges, was guided by an unspoken energy that propelled him forward, likening it to fireflies in a dark forest. As the Yatra progressed and his pain from an old knee injury subsided, Gandhi noted a profound silence, as if an inner voice had disappeared. This experience led him to realize the power of the collective voice that resonated throughout India.