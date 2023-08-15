Ex-KSRTC Worker and Spouse Discovered Deceased in Vaikom

A former employee of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Nateshan, who was terminated from service three years ago, and his wife Sinimol, were tragically found dead at their home in Vaikom. Nateshan, once an M-panel employee, and Sinimol were discovered hanging within their residence at around 6 pm on Monday. The couple, residents of Vrindavan in Maravanthuruthu panchayat, were facing financial difficulties, which is believed to have driven them to this tragic outcome, according to initial investigations by the police.

Nateshan’s dismissal from KSRTC occurred as part of cost-cutting measures by the corporation. Despite his termination, he supported his family by collecting cowrie shells. The couple leaves behind two daughters. After the bodies were discovered, they were transported to the hospital for autopsy, and following that, they will be released to their relatives.