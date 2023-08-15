Fatal Kozhikode Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured in Road Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded as a tipper lorry transporting crushed stones from a quarry in Koombara lost control near Pushpagiri’s Mankayam area. The lorry collided with a pick-up van carrying timber and a scooter, setting off a chain reaction that resulted in a devastating crash involving pedestrians.

Among the victims, Mathew Kalathilparambil tragically lost his life. Additionally, Kalathilparambil Sandy, Anjilimoottil Babu, and Pulimoottil Johny, who were engaged in conversation in front of the deceased’s house, suffered injuries in the mishap. The incident occurred around 5 pm on Monday. The driver of the pick-up van also sustained injuries in the collision.