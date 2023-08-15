President grants CRPF’s brave anti-naxal mission members posthumous Kirti Chakra awards

On the night of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu accepted 76 decorations for bravery, including four Kirti Chakras given posthumously to members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF).

Dilip Kumar Das, Raj Kumar Yadava, Bablu Rabha, and Sambha Roy, all members of the Central Reserve Police Force, are the recipients of the posthumous Kirti Chakra.

The President has authorised up to 33 gallantry awards for CRPF members. These awards comprise 27 Police medals, four Kirti Chakras (posthumous), one Shaurya Chakra, one President’s Police Medal for valour, and four Kirti Chakras. This brings the total number of police force gallantry awards to 2502.

Thirty-three medals were awarded; twenty medals were given for valour in connection with five operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, and thirteen medals were given to Bravehearts in connection with four operations carried out in LWE-infested areas.

The honorees from the 210 CoBRA of the CRPF are inspector/GD Dilip Kumar Das, HC/GD Raj Kumar Yadava, CT/GD Bablu Rabha, and Ct/GD Sambhu Roy. On April 3, 2021, they sacrificed their life on the altar of duty in order to combat Maoists and save government property.

Their bravery and breaching the Maoist ambush in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, close to Village Jonaguda earned them the distinction.

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement saying, ‘The tactical and strong retaliation by these Bravehearts not only neutralised and injured many Maoists, but also forced them to flee the battleground.’

‘In recognition of their most extraordinary and conspicuous bravery, unflinching courage, indomitable will and supreme sacrifice, Insp/GD Dilip Kumar Das, HC/GD Raj Kumar Yadava, Ct/GD Bablu Rabha and Ct/GD Sambhu Roy of 210 CoBRA have been bestowed with ‘Kirti Chakra’ (Posthumous),’ it added.

After the Ashok Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are India’s second- and third-highest medals for peacetime valour.