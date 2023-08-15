Roe vs Wade fallout: 13-year-old rape survivor denied abortion in Mississippi, US and forced to give birth

The repercussions of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, a landmark abortion case, have become evident in a distressing incident in Mississippi, where a 13-year-old girl named Ashley (a pseudonym) was compelled to give birth to a baby boy after being raped by an unknown assailant. Hindered by the state’s abortion ban, Ashley faced significant physical and emotional distress as she was denied access to healthcare and was forced to endure the ordeal of bringing the infant into the world.

The ordeal of Ashley has been detailed in a report by Time magazine. Upon learning of Ashley’s pregnancy, her mother, referred to as Regina, searched for abortion clinics. However, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi was closed down the previous year. The only option left was a clinic in Chicago, which was a nine-hour drive from their home in Clarksdale.

Due to the financial burden of the journey, which required time off work and substantial funds for the abortion procedure, the family arrived at a difficult decision – to take no action.

“I don’t have the funds for all this,” Regina revealed to Time.

It’s noteworthy that the young girl was raped and impregnated while playing in her front yard in the fall of 2022. Subsequently, she displayed signs of depression and withdrew from her daily activities, indicating the profound and lasting impact of the assault.

“She just said, ‘It hurts’,” her mother recounted, adding that Ashley cried in her room. When questioned, Ashley expressed her reluctance to share the details.

The pregnancy was identified by doctors in January of this year through blood tests. At the time, she was approximately 10 or 11 weeks pregnant.

According to experts, the US Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade goes against a global trend that has seen abortion restrictions loosen up, particularly in nations like India, Ireland, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia where the Catholic Church continues to have significant sway.