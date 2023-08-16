Another Gulf country announces two- month ban on fishing kingfish

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar has announced a two-month ban on kingfish fishing in Qatari waters . The ban came into effect from August 15. It will remain in force until October 15, 2023. The penalty for violators amount to a fine not exceeding QR 5,000.

The ban was announced is in accordance to a ministerial decision, as agreed between GCC countries, in order to preserve the fish stocks. The ministry aims to protect and preserve kingfish through maintaining the size that is legally allowed to be fished, stating that the legal size allowed for fishing is 45cm.

Earlier Oman has also announced a two-month ban on fishing and trading of kingfish.