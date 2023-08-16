Building crumbles near Joshimath’s Helang area; 3 rescued, concerns some trapped

On Tuesday, a building collapse in the Helang area near Joshimath, Chamoli district, led to the rescue of three individuals, while there are concerns about others potentially trapped beneath the debris, officials reported.

Ravindra Negi, the Additional Information Officer of the district, informed that the rescued individuals were quickly taken to a hospital. Simultaneously, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were making efforts to safely extract those who might be stuck in the collapsed structure.

Although reports suggest that four people could be trapped inside the building, this information is yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident took place in Helang village, situated on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, during the late hours of Tuesday. The two-story house that collapsed was constructed in close proximity to a crusher unit by the Alaknanda River. The building was inhabited by individuals working in the crusher unit.

Earlier in the same year, numerous residences in Joshimath had suffered damage due to land subsidence. The arrival of the monsoon further exacerbated the existing problem.