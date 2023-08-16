Congress Expresses Concern Over Secret Meetings Between Sharad and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra

The Congress party in Maharashtra has voiced its unease regarding undisclosed meetings between NCP leader Sharad Pawar and the state’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar. Nana Patole, the President of Maharashtra Congress, emphasized that the party does not support secretive meetings between the two Pawars.

Sharad Pawar is a key member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP. On the other hand, his nephew Ajit Pawar recently parted ways with NCP to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Eknath Shinde.

When questioned by journalists about Sharad Pawar’s recent meeting with his nephew in Pune, Patole stated, “This is a matter of concern for us, and we disapprove of clandestine meetings between the Pawars.”

He further added, “However, senior Congress leaders will discuss this matter. The opposition alliance will also deliberate on it, so I refrain from commenting further.”

Patole clarified that the Congress party is willing to collaborate with anyone who opposes the BJP. He debunked rumors suggesting that the Congress might consider contesting the Lok Sabha elections without Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in his hometown Baramati, Sharad Pawar mentioned that some members of the party have taken a different path. He expressed hope that their stance might change when they grasp the full situation. Regardless, he asserted that the chosen path will not waver.

“I have instructed Maharashtra to support a particular candidate. I cannot now ask them to back someone we’ve opposed all along,” he concluded.

Sharad Pawar revealed plans to hold a public rally in Beed on Thursday.