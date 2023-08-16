Emirates announces new flight service to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates will operate an additional five-a-week service to London Heathrow. The new flight services will be operated from October 31, 2023 until March 30, 2024.

Emirates currently operate London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights. The additional flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service.

Emirates flight EK41 will depart Dubai at 1.20pm and arrive at London Heathrow at 5.20pm, local time. The return flight, EK42, will depart London Heathrow at 8.15pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.15am local time, the following day. Tickets can be purchased on www.emirates.com, Emirates Sales Offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

The airline currently serves the UK with 126 weekly flights including: six times daily A380 service to London Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; and a daily A380 service to Glasgow