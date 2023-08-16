Hyderabad Customs seize 412 gms smuggled gold, concealed in trash bin, from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs Department on Wednesday seized 412 grams of gold estimated to be worth Rs 24.92 lakhs during a check-up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in Hyderabad city, officials said.

The official further informed that the seized gold was hidden in the trash bin. ‘During rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-2171 at RGIA, on its domestic leg from Trichy to Hyderabad on 16.8.23, Hyderabad Customs officers recovered 412 gm of gold paste (24kt), hidden in the trash bin. The value of the gold is Rs 24.92 lakhs’, Customs said in a statement.

‘Further investigation into the matter is underway’, the official said. More details are awaited.