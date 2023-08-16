India and China Collaborate to Address LAC Issues, Ensure Border Peace

India and China concluded an unprecedented two-day military dialogue, where they committed to resolving remaining disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh swiftly and maintaining border serenity. The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level talks, spanning 17 hours over two days, took place at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. Both sides discussed unresolved issues openly and constructively, adhering to leadership guidance.

A joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the positive and in-depth discussion. “The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” the statement stated. It continued, “They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.”

While interim resolutions were agreed upon, the dialogue sought to preserve ground peace and tranquility in border regions. Specific focus was given to the Depsang and Demchok areas by the Indian side. The statement from the MEA echoed a previous sentiment, aiming to reach mutually acceptable resolutions to lingering issues swiftly through consistent engagement.

Notably, the ongoing standoff began in May 2020 and escalated following clashes in June 2020. The disengagement process was initiated in 2021 for the Pangong lake and Gogra area. Amidst this backdrop, the commitment to dialogue and resolution takes on renewed significance.