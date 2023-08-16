KCR skips Telangana Governor’s Independence Day banquet

Tamilisai Sounderarajan, the governor of Telangana, expressed dismay that none of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), showed up for the Independence Day “at home party” she gave at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the governor claimed that despite sending an invitation to Pragathi Bhavan, the Telangana chief minister’s official residence, no one showed up for the dinner party that was being held “at home.” She discussed the ‘rising concerns’ regarding the states’ chief ministers’ lack of collaboration with the state governors.

‘Though there may be problems relating to another state, difference of opinions or difference in thoughts, if there is any state-led event, I am of the thought that both the state government and the governor must come together to partake in the same,’ Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan said.

‘In Telangana, when such events take place, the CM doesn’t come to these events. And yes, I do take this with worry, because what message are we sending?’ she added.

Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan mentioned how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also declined the state governor’s ‘at-home’ invitation and claimed that whenever issues arise between the state government and the governor, it becomes a barrier to the growth of states. She believed that the chief ministers shouldn’t skip courtesy calls on such occasions.