Kerala-style AI cameras to be installed in Maharashtra to detect traffic infractions

The Maharashtra government is thinking about using the ‘Kerala model,’ which uses AI cameras to improve traffic policing. IAS Vivek Bhimanwar, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner, recently travelled to Kerala to learn more about the use of AI cameras to monitor traffic offences.

He spoke with Kerala’s transport minister, Antony Raju, during his visit, and expressed interest in bringing a comparable system to Maharashtra.

Vivek Bhimanwar met with top Transport Commissionerate officials while touring the AI Camera District Control Room and State Control Room. He welcomed the AI camera initiative and suggested it as a possible national model.

The success of Kerala’s AI camera initiative has drawn interest from other states as well. In June and July, personnel from the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu transport departments travelled to Kerala to research the use of these AI cameras. The success of the AI camera project is confirmed by the interest from other states, Minister Antony Raju highlighted.

726 AI cameras have been set up all over Kerala as part of the ‘Safe Kerala’ project. These cameras generally look for traffic violations such using a mobile while driving, running red signals, exceeding the passenger limit on a two-wheeler, riding without a helmet and not wearing a seatbelt.

Notably, just between June and July, the AI cameras tallied a stunning 20 lakh traffic infractions. Furthermore, as previously indicated by the Transport Minister, the installation of these cameras has significantly reduced the number of traffic accidents in Kerala.