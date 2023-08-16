Locals in Rudraprayag stuck aftet bridge collapses as rain lashed Uttarakhand

In Bantoli, Rudraprayag, a part of a pedestrian bridge collapsed, leaving numerous tourists and locals trapped. Images depict the collapsed bridge as authorities carried out their rescue mission.

This week, as the hill-state was battered by severe rains, at least three people died and ten others went missing.

The incident happened at the Bantoli footbridge in the Rudraprayag district, which has been severely damaged by the constant rain. The footbridge was built over the Madhu Ganga river to connect the pilgrimage destinations.

There were also about 200 travellers who were trapped there travelling to the Kedarnath pilgrimage. Some of them had spent the last two days trapped.

Landslides in Uttarakhand have shut down traffic on several roads, including national highways, as a result of the nonstop rain. Rain has wreaked havoc on the state, causing landslides and building collapses as well as breaching the national highways leading to the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri.

According to Nandan Singh Rajwar, the disaster management official for the Rudraprayag district, a landslip on Tuesday damaged four businesses and destroyed a camp at Lincholi along the Kedarnath hike route, killing one Nepali and leaving another trader missing. The 26-year-old Kalu Bahadur’s body was discovered. Additionally, the Kedarnath-Madhmaheshwar pilgrimage path was hampered, putting an end to life.

The Chardham Yatra was then put on hold for two days.

The state’s condition was discussed in a meeting with senior authorities led by the chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the Chardham Yatra was postponed for two days until August 15.