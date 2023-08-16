DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tajikistan

Aug 16, 2023, 02:52 pm IST

Dushanbe: A moderate intensity  earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale  struck the Tajikistan on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the  earthquake occurred at the latitude of 37.72 and longitude of 72.12. The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan. The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.

