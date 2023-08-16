Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tajikistan

Dushanbe: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Tajikistan on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at the latitude of 37.72 and longitude of 72.12. The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan. The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.