Netflix expand its horizons beyond just entertainment viewing and it now includes gaming on its platter

Netflix has expanded its scope beyond entertainment by venturing into the realm of gaming.

In a recent blog post, the streaming giant unveiled its latest endeavor to incorporate video game playing directly into its application and website, catering to users on Smart TVs and computers.

While currently in a testing phase, a select group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom now have the ability to access games through the Netflix platform on their televisions, with compatibility for PC and Mac coming shortly afterward.

This initiative isn’t limited to a specific geographical region or device type.

At present, only two games, namely Oxenfree and Molekule’s Mining Adventure, are available for streaming via Netflix.

For television users, these games can be operated using a smartphone app introduced by Netflix, acting as a game controller. This eliminates the necessity of acquiring additional hardware such as an Xbox controller.

PC and Mac users, on the other hand, can utilize a keyboard and mouse for input during gaming sessions.

Netflix has been experimenting with gaming previously, albeit through a distinct approach. Instead of streaming, users previously downloaded games like Oxenfree onto their mobile devices and accessed them by logging into their Netflix accounts. This method closely resembled conventional gaming experiences, demanding a valid Netflix account for entry.

The trajectory of game streaming within the industry has experienced mixed outcomes in recent years. While Google entered the domain with Stadia in 2019, it eventually ceased operations earlier this year. In contrast, Xbox achieved a degree of success by providing streaming as an option for subscribers of its Game Pass service.

The allure of game streaming resides in its accessibility, negating the necessity for high-end hardware. However, it also introduces challenges such as input lag and potential visual issues due to poor internet connectivity.