Northeastern states worst affected by militancy in 2012

New Delhi: As per government records, the northeastern states were affected by militancy worst in 2012. A reply given by then , minister of state for home Jitendra Singh around 246 militancy-related took place in the first three months of 2012 in Manipur. This was at 34 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the government data, around 21 militants, 5 security personnel and 7 civilians killed in Manipur in 2012. This was at 6 militants and 4civilians in the Jammu and Kashmir.

In the other northeastern states, militancy-related incident decreased from 424 in 2009 to 251 in 2010. In 2011, there were 145 incidents and 26 till March 2012.

Violence by militants is on the rise in Meghalaya. In 2009, 9, there were 12 such incidents, 29 in 2010 and 56 in 2011. In the first three months of 2012, 35 such incidents occurred ..

Only one incident was reported in Tripura in 2012. In 2009, there were 19 incidents of militant violence in Tripur, 30 in 2010 and 13 in 2011. No such incident has occurred in Mizoram since 2010.

In Nagaland, the number of incidents declined from 129 in 202009 to 64 in 2010, 61 in 2011 and 37 so far in 2012. Arunachal does not have militant outfits, but groups from neighbouring Assam and Nagaland operate in the state.