Ola Electric launches S1 X e-scooter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Ola Electric has launched the S1 X e-scooter in the Indian market. The new e-scooter is offered in three variants and the purchase window opened already for all the variants of the scooter.

Ola S1 X will be available in three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh at price points of Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. However, customers can avail these at special prices of Rs 99,999, Rs 89,999 and Rs 79,999 if they make the bookings before August 21. The deliveries of the S1 X+ starts from end of September while the S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 2kWh will reach to the customers in December.