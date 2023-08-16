Public Prosecution in UAE announces change in log in method online

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has informed residents of a change in log in method. The authority said that the change will take place on August 31.

The UAE residents will now be able to log in to Public Prosecution by using their UAE pass and not their regular usernames. The UAE Pass app is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Here is how it works:

Once downloaded, users will be prompted to activate their digital identity account by scanning their Emirates ID, verifying data, setting the PIN, and verifying the account through facial recognition.

After setting up and activating the UAE Pass, users can access services via the smartphone app without usernames and passwords, sign documents digitally, and verify data accuracy without visiting service centres.