Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to resume flights to two destinations in China. The airline will resume weekly flights to Chengdu and Chongqing in September.

The airline will operate three weekly flights to Chongqing, China, from September 25, 2023. It will also operate three weekly flights to Chengdu, China, from September 23, 2023.