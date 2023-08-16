Trinamool petitions court on student’s death, asking ‘Why no CCTV in Jadavpur University?’

In a petition to the Calcutta High Court, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the role of the authorities in the death of a student at Jadavpur University.

Sudeep Raha, a spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, has filed a writ petition. Why does the university lack CCTV, questioned TMC MP and attorney Kalyan Banerjee, who filed the suit on Raha’s behalf? Why may visitors enter the university?

The petitioner asked the Calcutta High Court to get involved, claiming that the university had turned into a venue for ‘free use of drugs’ and pleasure.

The petition will be heard by the High Court on August 21. Bengali (Honours) student Swapnodeep Kundu, 18, is believed to have committed suicide on August 9 after falling from his hostel’s second-floor balcony.

Nine suspects in the case have been detained by the police thus far, including some Jadavpur University students and graduates.

The family of the first-year student at Jadavpur University was met by a Bengal government delegation earlier in the day, which was led by state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

It’s quite unfortunate what occurred. ‘Those who are implicated in it must be punished,’ Basu said in a statement to reporters. ‘Police have already detained a few people. The family would receive every kind of support,’ according to the ruling TMC.