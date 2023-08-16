Vietjet starts direct flights services from Kerala

Ho Chi Minh City: Low-budget air carrier based in Vietnam, Viet jet started direct flight services from Kochi in Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The new flight service has resulted in adding 45 flights connecting the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to Southeast Asian destinations.

The airline will operate 4 flights every week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The flights from Kochi will depart at 11.50 p.m. (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 6.40 a.m. (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 7.20 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 10.50 p.m. (local time).

Vietjet’s new route is expected to bring about 10,000 more passengers from the southern region of India to Vietnam in 2023.