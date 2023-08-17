5 Naxals, including leader of women’s brigade, arrested by UP anti-terror squad

The leader of the women’s brigade, Tara Devi, was among five Naxals detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad in Ballia. The Sahatwar police station area’s Basantpur village is where the Naxals were found hiding.

According to the police, the accused was found to be in possession of firearms, electronic devices, handwritten messages, and Naxalite literature. They allegedly belonged to the banned CPI Maoist organisation.

In addition to being implicated in the Madhuban bank robbery case in Bihar, Tara Devi alias Manju is charged with having ties to the organisation that has been outlawed since 2005. Satyaprakash, another person detained, has been named. He is charged with professing Naxalite ideology and founding a group of farmers.

By holding committee and group meetings in the Purvanchal region, they are alleged to have advanced the Naxal syndicate.