After 14 months of marriage, Britney Spears, Husband Sam Asghari file for divorce: Report

Singer Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to the BBC. The news was first reported by TMZ and a source later told the Associated Press news agency that Asghari had filed for divorce. The filing happened on Wednesday, the outlet further said.

Spears and Asghari got married in June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California. The guests included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna. According to TMZ, Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ and is also asking for the star to pay spousal support along with his attorney’s fees. ‘Sam has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party’, the outlet cited from the document.

‘There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Sam at this time’, the document further said. Interestingly, he listed their separation date as July 28, as per TMZ. Spears’ marriage took place five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a 13-year conservatorship overseen by Spears’ father – an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children. She is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.