Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Happiness, Authenticity, and Life with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her deep connection with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, describing him as her source of happiness. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Alia candidly discussed a range of topics, shedding light on her personal life, work-life balance, and handling criticism.

When asked about the best thing about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia shared an endearing unseen picture of them together. In the photo, Ranbir holds Alia affectionately, planting a tender kiss on her head. Alia explained, “He is my happy place because I can be my truest, most authentic self with him.”

Alia also revealed Ranbir’s hidden talent as her favorite photographer. Another inquiry led to an update about their daughter Raha, who is now 9 months old and a source of pure joy in their lives.

Amid questions about managing work and motherhood, Alia emphasized that parenting is an ongoing journey filled with challenges. She emphasized the importance of embracing each day with love and gratitude.

Alia shared her approach to dealing with toxicity and criticism, stating that while constructive feedback can foster growth, hurtful words only have an impact if allowed. She encouraged building a life abundant with love and gratitude, acting as a shield against negativity.

In a delightful revelation, Alia mentioned her preferred activity during shoot breaks: taking naps. She shared an image of herself peacefully sleeping, showcasing her down-to-earth nature.

Responding to queries about her positivity, Alia explained her perspective on choosing to be grateful for life, even on difficult days. She drew a parallel to the unwavering shine of the sun, which doesn’t complain despite its challenges.

Alia’s affinity for lions and lionesses stems from her emotional connection to “The Lion King” movie and her transformative experiences in Masai Mara. She associates these majestic creatures with the idea of family, symbolizing strength and unity.

Switching gears to her professional endeavors, Alia hinted at an upcoming project by sharing an image of an ‘untitled’ script. This teaser left fans eagerly anticipating her next creative venture.

Alia and Ranbir’s love story culminated in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022. In November 2022, their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter Raha, adding a new chapter to their journey.